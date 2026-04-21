IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

IPL 2026 Orange and Purple Cap standings update after Monday's match between GT and MI, with Heinrich Klaasen still leading the Orange Cap race and Anshul Kamboj topping wicket-takers list

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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match 30 photos-Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT took MI in match 30 of the IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

  • Mumbai won the game by 99 runs, their second of the tournament

  • Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 101

Gujarat Titans (GT) took on four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, April 20. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in Ahmedabad.

The plan worked out very well for the home team, removing the first three wickets inside six overs with Kagiso Rabada making inroads. At 96/4, it seemed a familiar pattern will follow for MI but Tilak Varma had other ideas.

The left-handed batter's unbeaten 45-ball 101 — his maiden IPL century as Mumbai posted 199/5 in 20 overs. The Titans were all out inside 16 overs and their three-win streak was crushed.

Tilak is also the first IPL batter to outscore the opposition since 2020 when KL Rahul's 132 trumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 109.

Varma finished with seven sixes and eight boundaries. Naman Dhir supported him with 45.

Orange Cap standings after Match 30

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen leads the list with 283 runs from six matches played at a whopping strike rate of 144.39. GT captain Shubman Gill is in second with 265 runs whereas Virat Kohli is third on the list with 247 runs. With SRH in action against DC later in the day, Klaasen has the opportunity to extend his lead at the top and keep hold of the 'Orange Cap'.

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Purple Cap standings after Match 30

In the Purple Cap list, Anshul Kamboj is top with 13 wickets from six matches with GT's Prasidh Krishna in second with 12 wickets. Prince Yadav takes the third spot with 11 wickets.

Q

Who won the POTM award in match 30 of the IPL 2026 between GT and MI?

A

Tilak Varma's unbeaten 101 saw him walk away with the POTM award in the GT vs MI, IPL 2026 match.

Q

Who won the IPL 2026, Gujarat TItans vs Mumbai Indians match?

A

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in their IPL 2026 Match at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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