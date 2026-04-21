IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki