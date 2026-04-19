IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RCB Vs DC, Match 26 And SRH Vs CSK, Match 27?

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets and Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in match 26 and 27 of Indian Premier League 2026 respectively. Check the changes in the Orange Cap, Purple Cap leaderboards after the double header

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Heinrich Klaasen in actin for SRH against CSK in IPL 2026 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Heinrich Klaasen holds Orange Cap with 283 runs from six matches

  • Anshul Kamboj possesses Purple Cap with thirteen wickets from six games

  • Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishan occupy second place in both tables

The double-header on April 18, 2026, featuring RCB vs DC and SRH vs CSK, has significantly shaken up the leaderboards for the 2026 IPL season. As we cross the Match 27 mark, the race for individual honors is heating up with both seasoned veterans and rising stars making their move.

Orange Cap

Heinrich Klaasen has leapfrogged Shubman Gill to move to the top of the IPL 2026 orange cap list. Klaasen had a slow start to the season but in none of the game he played rash shots to throw his wicket. With SRH's opening pair going topsy turvy, Klaasen has tried to stabilise the SRH innings first, before firing towards the end overs.

While it has reduced his strike rate to some extent, it has given him more consistency and Klaasen has continued to register good scores of the board. His 39-ball 59 against CSK on April 18 pushes him to the top of the leaderboard with 283 runs. He has a solid strike rate of 144.39 and average of 47.17.

Ishan Kishan's position in the orange cap leaderboard remained unchanged as he got dismissed for a duck by Mukesh Choudhary.

Although, there was opportunity for the taking, neither of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar could surpass Shubman Gill, who slipped to second position after Klaasen's knock.

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Gill was topping the orange cup standings with 251 runs before the SRH vs CSK match 27.

Virat Kohli scored only 19 runs before getting dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Patidar, who has been in a great run of form, was foxed by Mukesh Kumar and got caught behind.

Virat Kohli is now on the third spot with 247 runs with an average of 49.70 and strike rate of 157.32. Patidar, meanwhile has a much higher strike rate of 212.96. He is averaging 46.00 and has 230 runs on the board. He is the fourth name in the leaderboard.

Purple Cap

Anshul Kamboj had another good game as he scalped three wickets after just conceding 22 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and with it he jumped to the top of the purple cap standings.

Kamboj cleaned up the set Klaasen and later put in a death bowling masterclass by dismissing Liam Livingstone and Shivang Kumar.

Kamboj now has 13 wickets after playing just 6 games. His economy is also on the lower side, it being only 9.73.

Kamboj's rise means Prasidh Krishna, with 11 wickets, slipped to the second place.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his destructive best with the new ball in hand as the swing king dismantled the top order of Delhi Capitals.

Bhuvneshwar trapped Pathum Nissanka LBW before getting Karun Nair caught at deep backward point. He struck immediately once again, making Sameer Rizvi nick one behind to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

His three-wicket haul pushed his wickets tally to 10 and with it Bhuvneshwar leapfrogged Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi to take the third spot in the orange cap standings.

Bhuvneshwar economy of 8.33 is lowest among of the top five wicket takers in IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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