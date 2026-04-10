IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs LSG, Match 15?

Summary of this article
RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal still holds the Orange Cap
Ravi Bishnoi possesses Purple Cap with Prasidh Krishna in second spot
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is in third on the Orange Cap list
In match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 contest saw Lucknow Super Giants defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in a close encounter on Thursday, April 9. KKR's woes continued as Mukul Choudhary hit a match-winning half-century to grab victory from the jaws of defeat for his LSG side.
Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders amassed 181/4 in 20 overs, thanks to contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), Rovman Powell (39) and Cameron Green (32).
In reply, LSG lost wickets at regular intervals but Mukul Choudhary (54) helped them achieve the victory which seemed impossible after 16 overs.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal still holds the pole position in the Orange Cap list (for the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026) with 170 runs in three games at a strike rate of 163.46. Angkrish Raghuvanshi's knock saw him climb into the third position with 155 runs. Rahane is in fifth with 124 rums.
As for the bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi still holds the top spot in the Purple Cap list (for the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026) with seven wickets from three matches at an average of 11.71 and economy rate of 9.11. Prasidh Krishna is in second with six wickets in three games.
Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger fill up the top five spots in the list with still host of IPL 2026 matches left to be played.
For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.
Who won KKR vs LSG, match 15 of IPL 2026?
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday.
Who walked away with the Man of the Match award KKR vs LSG match of IPL 2026?
Mukul Choudhary won the POTM award for his fantastic knock of 27-ball 54.