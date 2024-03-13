A whole 14 months after his horrific car accident, Rishabh Pant says he is "excited and nervous at the same time", as he is deemed fit to return to high-octane action. The dashing India wicketkeeper-batter has been cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play in upcoming the Indian Premier League 2024 season. (More Cricket News)
Pant, who will lead Delhi Capitals, is raring to go. "It feels like I’m going to make my debut again,” he says. The 26-year-old has undergone extensive rehabilitation after the life-threatening road accident, and has put in the hard yards at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to accelerate his recovery.
He is now set to make his much-awaited full-fledged return to the cricket field for Delhi Capitals' opening IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings on March 23 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
“To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle. I’m grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength,” an emotional Pant says.
The flamboyant southpaw is excited to join the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp and happy to return to the IPL – a tournament he says he enjoys a lot. "Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to reunite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again,” Pant adds.
Reciprocating the warmth, DC chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal says, “We’re delighted to welcome Rishabh back to the Delhi Capitals family. The kind of grit and resilience he has displayed in overcoming challenges is inspirational to say the least. We’re humbled to have been a part of his journey to recovery, which has been exceptional. Rishabh’s return is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent times, and I can’t wait to see him compete again.”
Team co-owner Kiran Grandhi too chimes in. “Rishabh’s return is tremendous news not just for all of us at Delhi Capitals, but for Indian cricket. We’re glad to have assisted and supported him whenever there was a requirement. We are tremendously excited to see him back in DC colours, and can’t wait to watch him entertain the fans. Our best wishes are with him,” Grandhi says.