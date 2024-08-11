Cricket

India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep

India 'A 'will now play three one-dayers before facing the hosts in a one-off unofficial 'Test' from August 22

India-vs-Australia-cricket
India A team touring Australia. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

Tahila McGrath was the lead cast with an unbeaten fifty as Australia Women 'A' team defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep in Brisbane on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively. India 'A 'will now play three one-dayers before facing the hosts in a one-off unofficial 'Test' from August 22.

Chasing a modest 121, Aussies were led by McGrath, who hammered 51 not out off 22 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Smriti Mandhana with the wheelchair-bound girl - X/@SriLankaCricket
Watch Smriti Mandhana's Heartwarming Gesture After India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match

BY PTI

Australia made 121 for three in just 13.5 overs. In fact, McGrath carried her side home with three successive fours off pacer Shabnam Shakil.

McGrath received good support from opener Tahila Wilson (39, 26b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Charlie Knott (19), with whom she added 48 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, the hard-hitting Kiran Navigre (38, 20b, 6x4s, 1x6) was the only Indian batter to resist the Aussie bowlers as the visitors ended up with 120 for eight.

Skipper Minnu Mani (22, 23b) played a fine support hand to rescue India from 47 for five. Navigre and Minnu made 57 runs for the sixth wicket to help India go past the 100-run mark.

For Australia, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons and Maitlan Brown took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores

India A: 120/8 in 20 overs (Kiran Navigre 38, Minnu Mani 22; Nicola Hancock 2/40, Grace Parsons 2/18, Maitlan Brown 2/19) lost to Australia A: 121/3 in 13.5 overs (Tahila McGrath 51 not out, Tahila Wilson 39) by 7 wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  2. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  3. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  4. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
Football News
  1. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  3. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  4. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  5. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  2. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  3. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  4. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  5. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives Remains A Key Partner For India: EAM S Jaishankar
  2. Former MLA's Wife Killed In Bomb Blast In Manipur
  3. 'Don't Deserve To Live': TMC Calls For Stricter Laws For Rapists After Murder-Rape Of Kolkata Doctor
  4. 'Is There Bomb In My Bag?' Air India Passenger's Comment Leads To Arrest
  5. 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  2. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  3. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
  4. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  5. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
World News
  1. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  2. Ukraine War: 2 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Boy, In Fresh Russian Attacks In Kyiv
  3. Video Appears To Show Sexual Abuse Of Palestinian Prisoner By IDF Soldiers
  4. Sheikh Hasina Accuses US For Orchestrating Coup Against Her Over Not Surrendering Saint Martin Island
  5. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13