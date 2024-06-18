After a big win in the first ODI, the Indian Women's Cricket team is aiming to take the lead in the three match series against South Africa. They'll face off again at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 19th. (More Cricket News)
India have a 1-0 lead in their hand, courtesy a 143-run win in the first game but the win, as comprehensive as it was, also left some questions unanswered.
Smriti Mandhana's impressive century led them to victory last time, boosting their confidence. South Africa, though, is determined to bounce back and even the series, promising an exciting match ahead.
India Women Vs South Africa Women Head To Head
From 1997 to 2022, India Women faced South Africa Women in ODIs 29 times, with India winning 16 matches and South Africa winning 12, with 1 match ending in a no result.
Here's all you need to know about the India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming:
When to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI?
The India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, June 19 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at 1:30PM IST.
Where to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI?
The cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. Live streaming will also be accessible through the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
India Women ODI Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia
South Africa Women ODI Squad
Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.