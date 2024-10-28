Cricket

India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Series Decider

Here is all you need to know about the third ODI between India women and New Zealand women - venue, squads, preview, timing and live streaming details

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indian-womens-cricket-team-X-Photo
The Indian women's cricket team will take on the White Ferns in the third ODI. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will lock horns against Sophie Devine's New Zealand women in the series decider on Tuesday, October 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (More Cricket News)

The Indian women won the first ODI comfortably by 59 runs but the White Ferns clawed their way back into the series with a thumping 76 run victory in the 2nd ODI. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was disappointed as to how her side performed in the second match.

Speaking in her post-match interview, Kaur said that they did not bat well.

"I think we gave away too many runs and dropped too many catches but I think it was still a chaseable target but we didn't bat well. Good to see Radha and Saima do well with bat. We kept losing wickets in the chase. We will look to build partnerships next game. We weren't up to the mark. These girls look ready and keen to do well for the country. Batting is something that we really need to work on and if we do that we can win the series," Kaur said.

Harmanpreet Kaur. - AP
Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In Women's T20 World Cup Team Of Tournament - Check Full XI

BY PTI

India Women Vs New Zealand Women ODIs: Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

When and where will the India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI be played?

The India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, October 29 at 1:30pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India women and New Zealand women be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

