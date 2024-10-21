Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In Women's T20 World Cup Team Of Tournament - Check Full XI

Harmanpreet Kaur finished as India's top scorer and the fourth-highest overall in the tournament, amassing 150 runs in four innings

Harmanpreet Kaur cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: AP
info_icon

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made it to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament dominated by players from finalists New Zealand and South Africa on the back of her strong batting show. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by 32 runs in the summit clash on Sunday.

In an otherwise disappointing campaign for India, who failed to make it to the semifinals, skipper Kaur was the standout performer for the Women in Blue.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. - AP
Harmanpreet Kaur Retains Captaincy As India Announce Squad For New Zealand WODI Series

BY Outlook Sports Desk

She finished as India's top scorer and the fourth-highest overall in the tournament, amassing 150 runs in four innings.

With two fifties to her name, she boasted an incredible average of 150. Her strike rate of 133.92 was the fifth-best in the tournament. Kaur's quick-fire 52 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka was crucial in keeping India's hopes alive for a semifinal spot.

Champions New Zealand have three members in the world team announced by the ICC on Monday, including 12th player Eden Carson, while runners-up South Africa also have three.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Team Of The Tournament

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, captain), Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Melie Kerr (New Zealand), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh, wk), Afy Fletcher (West Indies), Rosemary Mair (New Zealand), Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa), Megan Schutt (Australia).

12th: Eden Carson (New Zealand).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In Women's T20 World Cup Team Of Tournament - Check Full XI
  3. India A Vs UAE Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: IND-A Earn One-sided Win
  4. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  5. Abhishek Sharma, Rasikh Salam Shine As India A Crush UAE For Second Win In Emerging Asia Cup
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: JFC Come Through HFC Challenge In Jharkhand
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad 2-1 To Grab Fourth Win Of The Season
  3. AC Milan Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Rossoneri Show 'Signs Of Growth' - Fonseca
  4. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
Tennis News
  1. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  2. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  5. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: Rain Lashes Bengaluru; Delhi Breathes 'Very Poor' Air; Cyclone Dana To Hit Bengal, Odisha
  2. Bengal: Junior Doctors Withdraw Hunger Strike After Holding 2 Hr Meeting CM Mamata | Key Points
  3. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  4. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  5. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  5. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106