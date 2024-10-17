Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Retains Captaincy As India Announce Squad For New Zealand WODI Series

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India's 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI home series against New Zealand

Harmanpreet-Kaur-India-vs-Sri-Lanka-T20-World-Cup-AP-Photo
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid leadership change rumours, the Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday named a 16-member India women cricket team for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand, starting October 24. (More Cricket News)

The Neetu David-led committee deemed it prudent to retain Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the team with opener Smriti Mandhana serving as the star all-rounder's deputy.

It's worth noting that the 'Women in Blue' made an early exit from the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates. Defeat against New Zealand and holders Australia proved detrimental for India, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten fifty. - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah

BY PTI

In the wake of yet another underwhelming performance on the global stage, reports emerged that the powers that be in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were seriously looking to replace Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain and shake up the team.

But nothing of the sort happened as the selectors retained the core of the team that took the trip to the Middle East. The only notable names missing from the squad are those of Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana and Pooja Vastrakar.

Wicketkeeper Ghosh has opted out of the India vs New Zealand limited overs series to prepare for the 12th standard board exams. All-rounder Sobhana "is currently nursing an injury and was unavailable for selection" and pacer Vastrakar "has been rested".

A dejected Harmanpreet Kaur walks off the field after losing to Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium. - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: Five Reasons For India's Exit From The Tournament

BY Tejas Rane

The squad, however, has four uncapped players: Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra and Sayali Satgare. Uma Chetry and Arundhati Reddy are yet to feature in ODI cricket.

India Squad for New Zealand Series

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on the West Indies in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday at Sharjah. Check match details, including telecast and streaming details here. The winners of the match will face either Australia or South Africa in Sunday's final at Dubai.

India vs New Zealand ODI series schedule

October 24 (Thursday): India women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI

October 27 (Sunday): India women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI

October 29 (Tuesday): India women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI

All three fixtures are day-night matches (1:30pm IST start) and will be played at the sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

