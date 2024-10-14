Women's T20 World Cup: Five Reasons For India's Exit From The Tournament

India were knocked out from the Women's T20 World Cup after New Zealand scripted a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan on Monday to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2016 edition. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's only chance to make the semifinals was depended on a Pakistan win with an inferior Net Run-rate compared to theirs. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Pakistan were very much in the game after restricting New Zealand to a meagre 110 for six in 20 overs. However, Pakistan's batting crumbled badly as they were shot out for 56 in just 11.4 overs as White Ferns entered the semifinals with three wins from four games in Group A.
Australia topped the group with eight points while New Zealand came second with six points. The loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener effectively cost India a place in the last four.
1) Batting Failure
Apart from Harmanpreet Kaur, none of the Indian batters clicked into gear at this T20 World Cup. The Indian skipper finished with 150 runs from four games with Shafali Verma being a distant second with 97 runs. Despite boasting a formidable batting line-up, IND-W batters failed to turn up in crucial games especially against Australia and New Zealand as they failed to make it to the semis for the first time since 2016.
2) Bowling Misfires Despite Strong Attack
Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur said that 'this is our best ever team' at the World Cup. "Pooja [Vastrakar] is doing well and Renuka [Singh] is supporting her really well. She [Renuka] is someone who is always giving us breakthroughs. Arundhati [Reddy] is someone who can always come and bowl a few overs for the team and bat in the deep. I can't compare our bowling line-up with other teams because every team has its own positives and negatives, but I'm quite confident in my team. I know what they are doing and what they are capable of."
However, the bowling wasn't upto the mark in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as apart from Renuka Singh (7 wickets) none of the bowlers were upto the mark. Indian management would be distraught at the fact that despite having some quality spinners in their ranks, they could not torment the likes of NZ and Australia in the group games.
3) Fielding Costs Them Dearly
In the New Zealand fixture, Indian fielders were poor and lethargic as they dropped few chances that allowed the White Ferns back into the game. Richa Ghosh struggled behind the wickets whereas fielders also dropped few catches in the field. That cost India the game as New Zealand posted 160 and ended up losing the game by a big margin.
4) No Attacking Leadership
Right from Harmanpreet Kaur to the coaching of Amol Muzumdar, Indian women's team failed to go for the 'kill' in crucial moments in the Women's T20 World Cup. Speaking after their nine-run loss to Australia, Muzumdar stated that the reigning champions' experience got them through. "I think we were in the game right till the last over, just that experience of Australia saw them through," Muzumdar said after the game. "A little disappointed with the loss. I feel we've fielded pretty well. A couple of chances could've been taken and things could've been different." This goes to show, despite the experienced names in the team, Indian women's team lacks the 'killer instinct' in crunch moments.
5) Middle-Order Stumbles In Crunch Moments
The Indian middle-order were just not able to bail their team out of danger which in turn cost them an early exit from the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and the rest were poor with the bat as the 2023 semi-finalists booked an early flight back home.
(with PTI inputs)