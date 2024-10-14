Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: Five Reasons For India's Exit From The Tournament

New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan eliminated India in the process from the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. For the first time since 2016 that the Indian team have not made it to the semi-finals of the T20 WC

Harmanpreet-Kaur-India-Womens-T20-World-Cup-AP
A dejected Harmanpreet Kaur walks off the field after losing to Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon

India were knocked out from the Women's T20 World Cup after New Zealand scripted a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan on Monday to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2016 edition. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's only chance to make the semifinals was depended on a Pakistan win with an inferior Net Run-rate compared to theirs. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Pakistan were very much in the game after restricting New Zealand to a meagre 110 for six in 20 overs. However, Pakistan's batting crumbled badly as they were shot out for 56 in just 11.4 overs as White Ferns entered the semifinals with three wins from four games in Group A.

Australia topped the group with eight points while New Zealand came second with six points. The loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener effectively cost India a place in the last four.

Below are the five reasons for India's exit from the ICC Women's T20 WC:

1) Batting Failure

Apart from Harmanpreet Kaur, none of the Indian batters clicked into gear at this T20 World Cup. The Indian skipper finished with 150 runs from four games with Shafali Verma being a distant second with 97 runs. Despite boasting a formidable batting line-up, IND-W batters failed to turn up in crucial games especially against Australia and New Zealand as they failed to make it to the semis for the first time since 2016.

2) Bowling Misfires Despite Strong Attack

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur said that 'this is our best ever team' at the World Cup. "Pooja [Vastrakar] is doing well and Renuka [Singh] is supporting her really well. She [Renuka] is someone who is always giving us breakthroughs. Arundhati [Reddy] is someone who can always come and bowl a few overs for the team and bat in the deep. I can't compare our bowling line-up with other teams because every team has its own positives and negatives, but I'm quite confident in my team. I know what they are doing and what they are capable of."

However, the bowling wasn't upto the mark in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as apart from Renuka Singh (7 wickets) none of the bowlers were upto the mark. Indian management would be distraught at the fact that despite having some quality spinners in their ranks, they could not torment the likes of NZ and Australia in the group games.

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten fifty. - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah

BY PTI

3) Fielding Costs Them Dearly

In the New Zealand fixture, Indian fielders were poor and lethargic as they dropped few chances that allowed the White Ferns back into the game. Richa Ghosh struggled behind the wickets whereas fielders also dropped few catches in the field. That cost India the game as New Zealand posted 160 and ended up losing the game by a big margin.

4) No Attacking Leadership

Right from Harmanpreet Kaur to the coaching of Amol Muzumdar, Indian women's team failed to go for the 'kill' in crucial moments in the Women's T20 World Cup. Speaking after their nine-run loss to Australia, Muzumdar stated that the reigning champions' experience got them through. "I think we were in the game right till the last over, just that experience of Australia saw them through," Muzumdar said after the game. "A little disappointed with the loss. I feel we've fielded pretty well. A couple of chances could've been taken and things could've been different." This goes to show, despite the experienced names in the team, Indian women's team lacks the 'killer instinct' in crunch moments.

5) Middle-Order Stumbles In Crunch Moments

The Indian middle-order were just not able to bail their team out of danger which in turn cost them an early exit from the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and the rest were poor with the bat as the 2023 semi-finalists booked an early flight back home.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: Five Reasons For India's Exit From The Tournament
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Knocked Out As NZ-W Beat PAK-W By 54 Runs, Qualify For SFs
  4. PCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Fakhar After Alleged Breach Of Players Code Of Conduct
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope's Exposure To Captaincy Will Help England, Says Returning Ben Stokes
Football News
  1. Spain's Nico Williams Pledges To Fight Racism As Lifetime Goal
  2. SCO Vs POR: Steve Clarke Aiming To Prove Scotland Doubters Wrong Against In-Form Portugal
  3. Lamine Yamal: Barcelona Dealt Potential El Clasico Blow As Young Forward Suffers Hamstring Strain
  4. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  5. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  2. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  3. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  4. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  5. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  3. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Satellite Images Reveal Chinese Encroachment Near India's Pangong Lake; Experts Aren't Sure | Details
  2. India, Canada Expel Diplomats As Tensions Escalate | Details
  3. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  5. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. NASA Launches Mission To Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa In Search Of Life
  2. Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday
  3. UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack
  4. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  5. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
Latest Stories
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. India, Canada Expel Diplomats As Tensions Escalate | Details
  3. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  5. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  8. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai