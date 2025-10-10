IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

India got off to a promising start on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. Captain Shubman Gill won his first toss in Test cricket and chose to bat on a surface tipped to be ideal for run-scoring. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal initially adopted a cautious approach, playing the new ball with solid technique and discipline. Once settled, Rahul (38 off 54) and Jaiswal rotated the strike smoothly, punishing wayward bowling when it came. Rahul fell to Warrican’s flight, drawn out and stumped, but Jaiswal (40* off 78) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (16* off 36) steadied the innings, India reaching 94/1 in 28 overs by lunch, a strong base to build from in the first innings. The First innings also saw an unfamiliar face, Anderson Phillip - Windies' new fast bowling addition to their playing XI.