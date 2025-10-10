IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

Aggressive Trinidadian quick Anderson Phillip brings raw pace, English county experience, and red-ball promise as West Indies aim for a turnaround in Delhi

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies' New Wildcard Addition
Aggressive Trinidadian quick Anderson Phillip brings raw pace, English county experience, and red-ball promise as West Indies aim for a turnaround in Delhi. Photo: X/ICC
Summary
  • Phillip’s Test recall signals new energy, boasting strong first-class credentials

  • The Trinidad pacer made his mark in English county cricket and CPL before this comeback  

  • His pace and lower-order hitting make him a potential disruptor in Delhi

India got off to a promising start on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. Captain Shubman Gill won his first toss in Test cricket and chose to bat on a surface tipped to be ideal for run-scoring. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal initially adopted a cautious approach, playing the new ball with solid technique and discipline. Once settled, Rahul (38 off 54) and Jaiswal rotated the strike smoothly, punishing wayward bowling when it came. Rahul fell to Warrican’s flight, drawn out and stumped, but Jaiswal (40* off 78) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (16* off 36) steadied the innings, India reaching 94/1 in 28 overs by lunch, a strong base to build from in the first innings. The First innings also saw an unfamiliar face, Anderson Phillip - Windies' new fast bowling addition to their playing XI.

Catch all live updates from the India vs West Indies match.

Who is Anderson Phillip? The Trini Tearaway

West Indies’ introduction of Anderson Phillip for the Delhi Test is no minor selection tweak. It hints at a strategic pivot after their defeat in Ahmedabad. Phillip, born in Trinidad and Tobago, is a right-arm fast bowler noted for his aggression and ability to extract pace and bounce from unresponsive surfaces. Having made his Test debut in Bangladesh (2022), Phillip has only played a handful of internationals, but remains a lively prospect in the Caribbean setup.

With Johann Layne making way, the West Indies pace attack now boasts fresh variety. Phillip’s numbers in international cricket are modest (4 wickets in 3 Tests at an economy of 4.32), but his impact is greater in the domestic game. For Trinidad & Tobago, Phillip has bagged 155 wickets in 83 first-class innings, maintaining an economy under 4 despite frequently bowling on placid Caribbean pitches. Selectors cite his red-ball consistency as justification for this recall, a calculated risk to disrupt India’s settled batting order.

From Domestic Dominance to the County Circuit

Anderson Phillip’s resume extends beyond the Caribbean. The Trinidadian was named a reserve player for West Indies’ 2020 tour of England, got picked for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, and later debuted in ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2021. His most notable overseas stint came recently with Lancashire in the English County Championship and T20 Blast, a move that exposed him to seaming conditions and raised his tactical sharpness. Due to his county contracts, Phillip missed out on domestic fixtures for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in April 2025, but the international experience bolsters his credentials.

With the bat, Phillip has shown flashes of utility, scoring 74 runs in three Tests (average 24.66) and proving himself a handy tailender in both Tests and ODIs. Still, his “secret weapon” status for this Delhi match comes from the hope he can inject the kind of pace and movement that unsettles even the most composed top orders, particularly on sporting wickets.

IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: WTC Standings

Currently, India are third in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56% from six games. Rivals Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.67) are ahead, while the West Indies are yet to secure a win in four attempts and sit at the bottom. A victory in Delhi could see India further strengthen their WTC campaign and put pressure on the frontrunners as the race for the final takes shape. 

