India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1: IND 121/2 At Stumps After Siraj Leads Strong Bowling Display

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Mohammed Siraj’s early wickets and KL Rahul’s steady fifty set the tone as India end Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies at 121/2, trailing by 41

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1: IND 121/2 At Stumps After Siraj Leads Strong Bowling Display
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1: IND 121/2 At Stumps After Siraj Leads Strong Bowling Display Photo: X/ BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, reducing West Indies to 162 and taking key early wickets

  • KL Rahul scored a composed fifty, anchoring India’s reply

  • India finished stumps at 121/2, trailing by 41 but in a strong position with depth in batting

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah combined to decimate West Indies for a paltry 162 before the in-form KL Rahul struck a measured half century as India expectedly dominated the opening day of the first Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2.

At stumps, the hosts reached 121/2 with another 41 runs in arrears. Siraj (4/40) and Bumrah (3/32) were the architects of India's dominating show on a day when rain caused a brief disruption to the proceedings.

Rahul, who struck the first fifty of the series, was batting on 53 off 114 balls with six fours accompanied by India captain Shubman Gill on 18 (42 balls, 1x4s).

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) after his 68-run opening stand with Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan (7) fell soon after, but the hosts largely remained unchallenged on the opening day of this two-Test affair.

For someone who has almost every shot in his arsenal, Jaiswal took a patient approach to the innings hitting his first boundary after facing 37 deliveries. But he turned on the heat smacking six more over the next 16 balls before he fell.

Related Content
Related Content

Once he broke free, Jaiswal dealt only in boundaries on both sides of the wicket and from a sedate start of 4 off 36 balls, he raced to 36 off 54 balls hitting seven fours overall.

But paying the price of playing one shot too many, Jaiswal cut one close to his body which resulted in an outside edge going to Shai Hope behind the wickets off Jayden Seales.

If Jaiswal failed to convert his start, No.3 Sudharsan (7) could not even spend enough time to give himself a chance.

Unscathed from a mix-up between the wickets with Rahul after he failed to respond to a second run while being inattentive to his partner in the 24th over, Sudharsan fell to West Indies skipper Roston Chase in the next.

Sudharsan went for a pull shot against the off-spinner while misjudging the length of the ball, which pitched in line of the stumps and hit him on the back leg.

Sudharsan was bent awkwardly playing the shot when he missed the connection completely, and walked off without contemplating a review.

Rahul, on the other hand, came out on top after some initial struggles with the new ball.

With plenty of time in hand and India not in a hurry to impose the inevitable, he paced his innings to hold one end strongly.

The surface seemed more responsive to the new ball as West Indies pacer Jayden Seales troubled the Indian openers, beating the outside edge and even the batters' trust on the bounce, which he generated a tad more.

But from the other end, debutant Johann Layne took his time settling in as some of his initial deliveries were sprayed down the leg side.

Earlier, it was one-way traffic all the way through from the Indian bowlers who were once again admirably led by Siraj as they shot out the West Indies for 162 after the visitors opted to bat.

Siraj couldn't complete a much-deserved five-for but caused consistent trouble for the Caribbean batters.

Siraj produced the ball of the innings after lunch when he angled one into the right-handed Chase (24), who was squared up and an outside edge was collected by the wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Siraj took three wickets upfront in a lethal seven-over spell in the first session and added one more post lunch, but came close twice to complete his fifer which was not meant to be.

Pace spearhead Bumrah also found his rhythm with the red ball, nailing a couple of yorkers to return 14-3-42-3.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/25), who had produced a jaffa to dismiss Hope earlier in the morning session, took the final wicket of the innings when he got Jomel Warrican (8) caught behind reverse-sweeping.

Washington Sundar, the last of India bowlers to have been introduced into the attack, returned figures of 1/9.

Justin Greaves top-scored with 32, Chase made 24 and Hope scored 26 but overall the Caribbean batters cut a sorry figure on a day one wicket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup: BAN-W Chase Underway

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

  3. Shakib Al Hasan Shut Out of BAN Cricket: Check Key Career Stats After Advisor Declines Future Return

  4. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  5. Jasprit Bumrah’s Unplayable Yorker Sends Justin Greaves Back During IND Vs WI 1st Test, Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  3. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  4. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  5. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  4. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  5. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick