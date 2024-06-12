India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India will take on the United States in their next Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Thursday, June 13. (Prediction|Full Coverage)
India will come into the contest on the back of a remarkable total defense against Pakistan, defending a total of 119 and will be full of confidence and could make a few changes before the Super 8s to get their final jigsaw right.
On the other hand, the United States have played some sensational cricket and are second in Group A with two victories in two games. The Monank Patel-led side will ooze clarity and confidence and might look for some giant killing again.
As India take on the United States, check out the three key battles that coil decide the fate of the match.
Monank Patel Vs Jasprit Bumrah
United States skipper Monank Patel is coming off a brilliant knock against Pakistan and will look to continue his good run against India. However, it will be very interesting to see if he can match and take on Jasprit Bumrah’s quality in the first six overs of the contest.
Rohit Sharma Vs Saurabh Netravalkar
The selfless Rohit Sharma will be looking to pile on the runs during the fielding restrictions against a confident USA attack. However, to break the momentum and slow down the scoring rate, Monank Patel could bring in the Super Over hero Saurabh Netravalkar, looking for swing, bringing it into Rohit trying to pick up the wicket. The new ball battle should be a mouth watering one.
Virat Kohli Vs Nosthush Kenjige
Virat Kohli has historically had trouble facing left-arm spin. With India’s star opening the batting and looking for runs in the first six overs, USA could introduce Kenjige early to stop the run slow and pick Kohli. The spinner is also coming off a very good game picking three for 30 against Pakistan.