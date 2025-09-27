IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

India secured a victory over Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 match of both the teams at the Asia Cup 2025
The game went exactly like India's last T20I against Sri Lanka where too a Super Over had taken place
India will now face Pakistan in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai
India and Sri Lanka played out a high-scoring thriller in their final Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match in Dubai, UAE, on Friday (September 26), with both teams finishing on 202/5 runs.
Pathum Nissanka's 107 off 58 had nearly sealed it for Sri Lanka, but India fought back in the death overs to force a Super Over with Harshit Rana defending 12 in the final over.
In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh dismissed both Sri Lankan batters in quick succession, restricting them to just two runs, a period of play in which Dasun Shanaka was saved from a run out by the caught behind appeal.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav, then, walked out with Shubman Gill and hit the winning runs off Wanindu Hasaranga off the first ball.
India Vs Sri Lanka Super Over Deja Vu
It was deja vu moment for cricket fans. The third T20I in Pallekele, during India's tour of Sri Lanka last year, also ended in a tie -- India 137/9 and Sri Lanka 137/8.
Sri Lanka managed only two runs in the Super Over. That time, Washington Sundar did the damage with the ball. And, it was Suryakumar Yadav who sealed the win, hitting a boundary off Maheesh Theekshana.
Two tied matches, two Super Overs, two runs from Sri Lanka each time, and twice, Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs!
Asia Cup Final 2025: India Vs Pakistan
The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match was already a dead rubber after both India and Pakistan had confirmed their places in the final.
Sunday's title showdown marks the first-ever India vs Pakistan final in the history of the tournament, a clash that took 41 years in the making. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.
The IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 final match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming of this IND vs PAK cricket match will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.