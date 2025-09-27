IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Two tied matches, two Super Overs, two runs from Sri Lanka each time, and twice, Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs!

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025
India's Sanju Samson, left, takes the bails off to stump Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera out during the Asia Cup cricket Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India secured a victory over Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 match of both the teams at the Asia Cup 2025

  • The game went exactly like India's last T20I against Sri Lanka where too a Super Over had taken place

  • India will now face Pakistan in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai

India and Sri Lanka played out a high-scoring thriller in their final Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match in Dubai, UAE, on Friday (September 26), with both teams finishing on 202/5 runs.

Pathum Nissanka's 107 off 58 had nearly sealed it for Sri Lanka, but India fought back in the death overs to force a Super Over with Harshit Rana defending 12 in the final over.

In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh dismissed both Sri Lankan batters in quick succession, restricting them to just two runs, a period of play in which Dasun Shanaka was saved from a run out by the caught behind appeal.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, then, walked out with Shubman Gill and hit the winning runs off Wanindu Hasaranga off the first ball.

India Vs Sri Lanka Super Over Deja Vu

It was deja vu moment for cricket fans. The third T20I in Pallekele, during India's tour of Sri Lanka last year, also ended in a tie -- India 137/9 and Sri Lanka 137/8.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka managed only two runs in the Super Over. That time, Washington Sundar did the damage with the ball. And, it was Suryakumar Yadav who sealed the win, hitting a boundary off Maheesh Theekshana.

Two tied matches, two Super Overs, two runs from Sri Lanka each time, and twice, Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs!

Asia Cup Final 2025: India Vs Pakistan

The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match was already a dead rubber after both India and Pakistan had confirmed their places in the final.

Sunday's title showdown marks the first-ever India vs Pakistan final in the history of the tournament, a clash that took 41 years in the making. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

The IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 final match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming of this IND vs PAK cricket match will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  2. IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  2. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  3. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  4. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

  5. A Continent’s Voice: Africa Speaks For Palestine

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations