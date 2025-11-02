IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Tazmin Brits Run-Out By Brilliant Amanjot Kaur Throw - Watch Video

India vs South Africa, ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025
India's players celebrate the runout of South Africa's Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • IND-W got an early wicket in the form of Taznim Brits in the WC final

  • Brits was run-out via a great throw from Amanjot Kaur

  • SA-W are chasing 299 for victory and lifting the WC

India women clinched the first wicket of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa by dismissing Taznim Brits via run out. The Proteas batter nudged off the back foot the left of mid-wicket but came up short in the crease as Amanjot Kaur hit directly at the stumps.

The umpire did not go upstairs as she directly dismissed Brits on-field. India, who were in desperate for a wicket, finally landed one as they look to clinch their maiden World Cup title on home soil.

The wicket came in the 10th over but Proteas will look to their skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who is looking in ominous form.

Speaking of the game, Indian opener Shafali Verma hit 87 off 78 balls as India reached 298-7 in 50 overs against South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday.

Verma scored her career-best score as the Proteas were set a challenging target at the DY Patil Stadium.

India’s total is the second-highest in a World Cup final after Australia’s 356-5 against England in 2022. England holds the record chase in tournament final history – it scored 167-6 against New Zealand in 2009.

Earlier, the start of the final was delayed by two hours with no overs lost. South Africa won the toss and opted to field.

(with AP inputs)

