After the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, India and South Africa are set to clash for the first time in the T20I in Kingsmead, Durban on Friday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side is on tour to play four T20I matches. (Preview | More Cricket News)
Aiden Markram and Co. will try to take revenge for the T20 World Cup final loss. The last time when India played a three-match T20I series in South Africa, it ended in a 1-1 draw after the final match was washed out.
Ramandeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak are two uncapped players in the squad and they might make their international debut in Durban on Friday. VVS Laxman has taken the job of head coach for this series only.
South Africa have a good mixture of young and experienced players, like Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj in the squad.
India Vs South Africa 1st T20I Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs
India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
India and South Africa have played 27 T20Is against each other and India have won 15 of them. South Africa have managed to win 11 matches whereas only one game ended without a result.
Total Matches Played - 27
India won - 15
South Africa won - 11
No Result - 1
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Weather Report
The weather forecast for the first T20I match between India and South Africa suggests the opener can witness some rain during the match. There is a 47 per cent chance of rain during the match, which can shorten the 20-over per side match and if clouds remain longer, there might be a washed-out.
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Pitch Report
The pitch at Kingsmead in Durban has a history of favouring bowlers, especially seamers. South African bowlers can use the home advantage against India's young side. Batters will also get some assistance only when they settle in. The surface is hard and a high-scoring match is on the cards.
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Match Prediction
Conditions are overcast and the team batting second might get an edge in the game. Since both teams are the best in the shortest format, google trends and predictions suggest a 60% chance that India might win this game. South Africa's win chances are 30% and there is a 10% chance of the match ending in no result due to rain.