India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs PAK-W Match?

India extend unbeaten ODI streak over Pakistan with an 88-run win in a drama-packed ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In IND-W Vs PAK-W Match?
Kranti Goud, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana in action for India against Pakistan in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
  • India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs to make it 12-0 in ODIs, powered by Harleen Deol’s composed 46 and Richa Ghosh’s fiery 35 off 20 balls

  • Pacer Kranti Gaud starred with 3/20 as Pakistan were bowled out for 159 despite Sidra Amin’s resilient 81

  • The match saw its share of chaos, a toss blunder, a bizarre run out, and a bug invasion, adding to an already eventful contest

The contrasting knocks of Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh found ample support from the bowlers as India etched a commanding 88-run win over Pakistan in a drama-filled ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

Deol’s composed 46 off 65 balls and Richa Ghosh’s spirited 20-ball 35 lifted India to a competitive 247 on a sluggish track after the match referee erroneously ruled the toss in favour of Pakistan, who elected to bowl first.

Pacer Kranti Gaud (3/20) dismantled Pakistan's top order while the spinners cleaned up the middle-order and tail, bundling them out for 159, despite a valiant effort from Sidra Amin (81 off 106 balls).

With this win, India extended their perfect head to head record to 12-0 in ODIs.

The match moved on familiar lines and the expected hostilities were conspicuous by its absence, but the day was not entirely bereft of drama.

India continued their “no-handshake” policy at the toss or after the match, sticking to the precedent set during the men’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

The gaffe during the toss added to the list of amusements which later swelled through a bizarre run out and the 15-minute delay due to bugs invading the field.

Cutting back to cricketing matters, Pakistan's chase of 248 began in chaos when opener Muneeba Ali (2) was sensationally run out.

Facing Gaud, she survived an initial leg-before appeal which was ruled not out, but as she momentarily wandered out of the crease with the ball still in play.

An alert Deepti Sharma swooped in with a direct hit to break the stumps with Muneeba's bat still in the air, much to the disappointment of skipper Fatima Sana who argued with the umpire.

Gaud then struck twice in quick succession, first dismissing Sadaf Shamas (6), caught off her own bowling, and then removing Aliya Riaz (2), leaving Pakistan reeling at 26/3.

As the Indian bowlers tightened their grip, Sidra and Natalia Pervaiz (33) offered resistance with a 69-run stand, briefly steadying the innings before the inevitable collapse followed.

Earlier, Indian batters struggled to get going on a slow track but Deol’s knock provided some stability in the middle overs, during Richa's cameo, pushing India near the 250-run mark.

Opener Pratika Rawal (31) gave India a brisk start, smashing Diana Baig for three consecutive fours, but star batter Smriti Mandhana (23) once again fell inside the power play, putting the top-order under early pressure.

After surviving an unsuccessful leg-before appeal off Baig, Mandhana was trapped in front of the wicket by Pakistan skipper Fatima.

The disciplined Pakistan bowlers kept the batters on a leash with tight lines and clever variations in pace, denying them any rhythm and chipping away at regular intervals.

Pacers Baig (4/69) and Sana (2/38) did the maximum damage, sharing six wickets between them.

Rawal was next to go, her attempted cut shot brushing the top of the off stump.

Deol showed composure, stitching together a 39-run stand with Harmanpreet (19) and then added 45 with Jemimah Rodrigues (32).

However, Harmanpreet fell to an inside edge just when she looked set, while Deol, after doing the hard work by playing herself in, squandered the chance to push on in an attempt to hit a boundary.

Jemimah, who had an early reprieve on two after being caught off a no-ball, was the next to depart for 32 as Pakistan maintained relentless pressure.

Thereafter, the experienced pair of Deepti) and Sneh Rana (20) steadied the innings with a 42-run partnership.

But just as India looked poised for a late flourish, Sana and Baig returned in the death overs to dismiss both.

Just when Pakistan seemed to have choked India's momentum with five late wickets, Richa unleashed a blistering little innings, hitting three fours and two sixes, including an audacious sweep to push India to an adequate total.

Published At:
