India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs PAK Super Six Match?

"There was a good start but in the middle, the ball was spinning. The way KC (Kanishk's nickname) batted brilliant. Vedant (Trivedi) was batting well in the nets, so I was confident in him. Boys were contributing. Pakistan batters batted well in the first 25 (overs), after that the spinners bowled really well. We are looking match by match. Just want to win the semi-finals," skipper Mhatre said after the match.