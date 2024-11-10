Champions Trophy: PCB Gets ICC's Mail On India Not Travelling To Pakistan; Hybrid Model Likely

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed receipt of the International Cricket Council's e-mail, informing the board about India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. (More Cricket News)
"The PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025," a PCB statement read. "The PCB has forwarded that e-mail to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," a PCB spokesperson said.
Though PCB did not make any more comments on ICC's mail, the board's chairman Mohsin Naqvi had said on Friday that Pakistan would unveil their policy when they get something in writing from the ICC.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier told the global cricket governing body about India's inability to travel to the neighbouring country, leaving the PCB with no option but to organise the Champions Trophy in the 'hybrid model'. Naqvi had earlier said that the hybrid model was unacceptable to Pakistan.
The last time India sent its cricket team to Pakistan was back in 2008, when they last visited for the Asia Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Pakistan has toured India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.
It is being reported that India will play all their matches in Dubai and the marquee India vs Pakistan clash is also expected be held in the United Arab Emirates.
"This is an ICC event and BCCI has informed the global body that it won't travel to Pakistan. It will depend on ICC to inform the host nation about the development and then close in on the scheduling of the tournament. The convention is to announce the schedule 100 days prior to the commencement of the event," a PTI report had quoted a BCCI source as saying a few days back.
Dubai has the highest capacity among three stadiums in the UAE, and the necessary infrastructure is in place after the venue hosted the Women's T20 World Cup last month.
The Asia Cup 2023, which was hosted by Pakistan, was held in a hybrid model after India refused to tour their neighbours.
(With PTI inputs)