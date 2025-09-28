India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Find Out Who Said What Ahead Of The Highly Anticipated Clash

India and Pakistan are set to meet in their first-ever Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, capping a thrilling tournament with a historic clash. As fans gear up for the high-stakes showdown, voices from both countries have weighed in with hopes, bold predictions, and calls for calm

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Who Said What Reaction Expert Opinions
India and Pakistan will face each other in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Photo: X/BCCI
  • Ramiz Raja appealed for sanity and restraint from fans  

  • Kapil Dev said India are stronger but hoped for a close battle

  • Shoaib Akhtar predicted India’s unbeaten run could end in the final

India and Pakistan will face each other in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. This will be the first time in the 41-year history of the event that the two arch-rivals contest a final, raising the stakes higher than ever.  

India enter the title clash unbeaten, having swept through the group stage and Super Four, including two victories against Pakistan. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions have been powered by the batting brilliance of Abhishek Sharma, who has amassed 309 runs in six matches. Kuldeep Yadav has been equally influential, keeping the bowling attack in control.  

Pakistan come into the final after recovering strongly from a poor start. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have carried their attack with pace and aggression, although their batting lineup has shown frailties under pressure. The “No Handshake” controversy earlier in the tournament, involving Suryakumar Yadav, has added to the tensions swirling around cricket’s biggest rivalry.  

India also face fitness concerns ahead of the summit clash. Hardik Pandya is being assessed after a hamstring issue, Tilak Varma had a niggle in the Super Four, and Abhishek Sharma experienced cramps against Sri Lanka before being cleared by the coaching staff. 

As the cricketing world waits for the India Vs Pakistan final, here is what players and experts have said ahead of the showdown. 

Kapil Dev Wishes For Close Contest

Kapil Dev, speaking to NDTV, backed India’s chances against Pakistan but insisted a competitive game would be best for the sport.  

“I think it should be a close match, if you say it’s one sided then it’s not fun. I would want to see India win within 10-12 overs if you ask me but that’s not fun. May the best team win and at this time I know my team (India) is far better than any other team.” 

Addressing the rivalry, he said: “I don’t think the players have so much grudge. The Pakistani people, they give an impression, when you hear them speak as if they have a grudge. They feel how come this country is playing so well when our team was far better on the field. Players understand that we are not better than them, but fans can’t take it.” 

Ramiz Raja Asks For 'Sanity'

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja made an appeal for restraint as excitement peaks. 

“The temperature must be lowered and all eyes should be on the game of cricket,” Raja told Al Jazeera on the eve of the final.  

“It is not only the responsibility of the cricket boards and players but also the fans, stakeholders, and social media commentators to demonstrate astuteness because the emotions are still raw. Everyone needs a moment of sanity.” 

Irfan Pathan Calls For 'Confidence' Not 'Arrogance'

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan called the game a landmark and predicted India will extend their dominance.  

“It’s a megaclash and history is witness that an India vs Pakistan final has never happened before in the Asia Cup. But India have increased the gap with Pakistan now, how Indian cricket has shaped up you will expect Indian team to continue their performance and make the Asia Cup title ours,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

He added a note of caution: “There is improvement in the Pakistan side from where they started in the tournament to now standing at the edge of the final, but Indian team has consistently performed well and the India vs Sri Lanka match where the Super Over happened, it is good for India because sometimes when you’re winning one sidedly you take things for granted. Having confidence is important but it shouldn’t be arrogance.”  

Shoaib Akhtar Predicts 'Bad Day For India'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes India’s streak of dominance could be broken in the final. 

“This is the kind of hunger we need on Sunday, that’s about it. The reason is that India is bound to have one bad day and that has to be Sunday,” Akhtar said during his YouTube show Game On Hai.  

He further explained Pakistan’s way forward: “Batting first, Pakistan can probably reach somewhere close to 200. If Pakistan manage that, then mentally India is going to go down like anything. Because this bowling… and just imagine, just imagine for a second if there was one more genuine fast bowler. You really need one more genuine fast bowler.”  

With different perspectives coming in from cricketing legends and former stars, the stage is perfectly set. All eyes now turn to Dubai where one of the greatest chapters in India-Pakistan cricket history will unfold.  


The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup final will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

