India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

Despite being fined 30% of his match fees, Haris Rauf has been given a free hand in using his aggression during the Asia Cup 2025 final match on September 28 by his captain Salman Ali Agha

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Backs Haris Rauf Aggression
Pakistan's Haris Rauf gestures towards spectators during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Salman Ali Agha discussed team aggression before Asia Cup 2025 final vs India

  • Agha defended pacer Haris Rauf's provocative gestures in India matches

  • Captain acknowledged pressure of India-Pakistan final on September 28

Pakistan cricket captain Salman Ali Agha discussed his team's aggression against India ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Agha struck a defiant tone on emotional expression and team conduct, managing expectations before the first India-Pakistan Asia Cup final in over four decades.

Haris Rauf’s earlier provocative gestures caused much public debate. Captain Agha, however, refused to rein in his fast bowlers' aggression, stating it forms an integral part of their profession.

Rauf received a fine of 30% of his match fees for "rude and aggressive behaviour" during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. Sahibzada Farhan, meanwhile, received a warning but no financial penalty for his open-air gunshot celebration after scoring a half-century in the same match.

However, Salman Agha asserted just before the title match that "every individual has the right to express emotions". He added, "If we stop a fast bowler from showing emotions, what’s left then? I won’t stop anyone as long as it is not disrespectful."

India-Pakistan Final Pressure

Agha acknowledged the importance of an India versus Pakistan ultimate final, but he dismissed outside conversations as irrelevant. "India versus Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. In the last two games, we lost because we made more mistakes," he said. "The final brings the same pressure on both teams. "

He also disregarded media narratives, stating, "We don’t care what the Indian media says. For us, it’s only about doing the basics right."

Agha also critically assessed his own performance as he prepared to lead Pakistan in this important contest. "Yes, I haven’t performed well and my strike-rate hasn’t been up to the mark," he said. "It’s not necessary to bat at 150 strike-rate but to play as per the demand of the situation."

Agha Criticises No Handshake Policy

Discussions around India-Pakistan games often extend beyond cricket. Nevertheless, Agha insisted that sportsmanship remains constant, irrespective of diplomatic highs and lows. "I started playing U-16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands," he observed. "Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse, we still shook hands."

India have maintained a "no handshake policy" when it comes to playing against Pakistan. In the first group match as well as the Super Four encounter, the Indian players did not do the customary greeting with their Pakistani counterparts before or after the match.

This resulted in the Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi voicing his displeasure. It remains to be seen whether India will accept the trophy, if they win, from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief.

With television studios on both sides scrutinising every gesture and word, however, Agha’s strategy was simple: ignore the uncontrollables and focus on the trophy. He concluded, "We can’t control what’s happening outside. We can control the controllables. And that is winning the Asia Cup."

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
