India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

Pakistan's Haris Rauf gestures towards spectators during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Haris Rauf gestures towards spectators during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri