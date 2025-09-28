India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah Proves Mohammed Kaif Wrong, Bowls Two Overs In Powerplay

Jasprit Bumrah had reacted strongly to Mohammed Kaif's tweet about bowling spells
Pacer backs it up with a two-over spell in powerplay in Asia Cup final
India taking on Pakistan for first time in tournament's summit clash
India's bowling mainstay Jasprit Bumrah proved former cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrong by bowling a two-over spell, instead of a three-over one, in the powerplay of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (September 28).
Kaif, who scored 3377 runs in 138 international matches, had posited after the Super Four game against Bangladesh about how Rohit Sharma as a T20I skipper used Bumrah in different stages of the game, while the seamer bowled three of his four overs in the powerplay against Bangladesh under current captain Suryakumar Yadav.
“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif had written on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Bumrah promptly replied to Kaif's analysis with a curt “Inaccurate before inaccurate again” quote tweet.
And now the fast-bowling star has demonstrated it on the field by bowling just the second and fourth overs in the powerplay of the Pakistan innings, keeping two overs for the backend.
Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first in their first-ever face-off with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
The Men In Blue suffered a huge blow with their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missing the summit clash due to an injury. He has been replaced by Rinku Singh, who is playing his first match of the tournament.
India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed