India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah Proves Mohammed Kaif Wrong, Bowls Two Overs In Powerplay

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif had written on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).