IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Injury Dampens Mood - Data Debrief

Rahul Dravid's side have only once won this competition back in 2007 but made a blistering start to their tournament, completing a simple chase of 97 with more than seven overs to spare

Rohit Sharma crashed 52 against Ireland as India roared to victory in New York
India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Ireland, though had cause for concern after Rohit Sharma retired hurt on Wednesday. (Highlights| Scorecard| More Cricket News)

Rahul Dravid's side have only once won this competition back in 2007 but made a blistering start to their tournament, completing a simple chase of 97 with more than seven overs to spare.

Captain and opening batter Rohit made light work of Ireland's bowlers by compiling a 37-ball 52 before leaving the field after being hit on the upper arm from a climbing Josh Little delivery.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India coast over the line with 46 balls remaining, crafting a rapid 36 not out to seal a routine victory after his bowling colleagues unravelled struggling Ireland.

Hardik Pandya led the way with the white ball in hand, taking an impressive 3-27, while opening pair Jasprit Bumrah (2-6) and Arshdeep Singh (2-35) chipped in with important wickets.

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century

BY Jagdish Yadav

Gareth Delany was the only Ireland batter to pass 14 runs but his 26 failed to propel Ireland to a convincing first-innings total in New York.

Data Debrief: Sharma makes history

India captain Sharma became the only player to participate in all nine editions of the World Cup after featuring here, though Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will match that feat when he faces Sri Lanka on Saturday. 

Sharma has scored 1,015 runs in the tournament, the second most of any active player – behind Virat Kohli, whose one against Ireland moved him to 1,142.

