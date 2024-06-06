IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Injury Dampens Mood - Data Debrief

India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Ireland, though had cause for concern after Rohit Sharma retired hurt on Wednesday. (Highlights| Scorecard| More Cricket News)
Rahul Dravid's side have only once won this competition back in 2007 but made a blistering start to their tournament, completing a simple chase of 97 with more than seven overs to spare.
Captain and opening batter Rohit made light work of Ireland's bowlers by compiling a 37-ball 52 before leaving the field after being hit on the upper arm from a climbing Josh Little delivery.
Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India coast over the line with 46 balls remaining, crafting a rapid 36 not out to seal a routine victory after his bowling colleagues unravelled struggling Ireland.
Hardik Pandya led the way with the white ball in hand, taking an impressive 3-27, while opening pair Jasprit Bumrah (2-6) and Arshdeep Singh (2-35) chipped in with important wickets.
Gareth Delany was the only Ireland batter to pass 14 runs but his 26 failed to propel Ireland to a convincing first-innings total in New York.
Data Debrief: Sharma makes history
India captain Sharma became the only player to participate in all nine editions of the World Cup after featuring here, though Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will match that feat when he faces Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Sharma has scored 1,015 runs in the tournament, the second most of any active player – behind Virat Kohli, whose one against Ireland moved him to 1,142.