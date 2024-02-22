India have been forced to hand debut caps to Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan so far because to the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too being rested for the Ranchi Test, Akash Deep could also be in line for the coveted Test spot.

"Anybody who gets into the Indian team has to be a special cricketer," the home team batting coach Vikram Rathour said of Akash Deep, who was drafted into the India squad after taking 12 wickets in three matches against the England Lions.

