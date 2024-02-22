The thing about Bazball is that it's touted not as a tactic, but a 'philosophy'. England's 106-run defeat in the second Test in Visakhapatnam did not stop them from going the same unfettered route in Rajkot. But a humiliating 434-run walloping later, will Ben Stokes and Co still show faith in this philosophy? That remains the million-dollar question in the build-up to the fourth Test in Ranchi, where India are eyeing their 17th consecutive series triumph at home. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The hosts have decided to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the match, bearing in mind his extensive workload and all the hectic T20 action coming up later. They will also be without the services of middle-order mainstays Virat Kohli and KL Rahul -- the former for personal reasons after the birth of his son and the latter following his quadriceps injury.