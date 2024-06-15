India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Third Consecutive Match Abandoned In Florida

India missed the chance to make it four wins from as many T20 World Cup games after their final group clash with Canada was abandoned due to rain in Florida. (Match Blog | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Rohit Sharma's side had already secured progression from Group A to the Super 8s, while co-hosts Canada could not escape the pool after two losses and a sole victory.
The match on Saturday was called off without a ball being bowled due to the persistent downpour at Lauderhill.
India, Australia, and Afghanistan have all qualified to feature in Group 1 of the Super 8s, which starts on Wednesday.