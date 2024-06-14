India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 33: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India will aim to finish on a high when they take on Canada in the last Group A match of both the teams in the T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. (Prediction | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
India are still unbeaten in the tournament with three wins in their first three games. Despite the wins, form of star batter Virat Kohli, who has scores of 4,1 and 0 in three outings, remains a concern.
Canada's sole win against Ireland came in between their losses to USA and Pakistan. They are still in contention for the Super 8s, but their negative net run rate means even a win may not suffice.
Here are the three key player battles that will be closely watched in what is expected to be a one-sided contest.
Virat Kohli vs Kaleem Sana
This is the first time since Kohli made his T20 World Cup debut in 2014 that the star batter has gone three innings without scoring a half-century. New ball has troubled Kohli in the tournament and in Kaleem Sana, Canada have a bowler who can make the shining white ball talk.
Early wicket of Kohli will give Canada a lot of confidence, but with Kohli eager to make a statement, it would not be easy.
Aaron Johnson vs Arshdeep Singh
Aaron Johnson got a 44-ball 52 in Canada's last game against Pakistan on a pitch where no other player could score over a strike rate of 100. Johnson looked in fine touch against the famed Pakistani pace attack.
Alongside Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His new ball swing has proved tough to counter for opposition sides.
Will Johnson be able to tackle Arshdeep? That would decide the powerplay.
Nicholas Kirton vs Hardik Pandya
With seven wickets, Hardik Pandya is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Arshdeep Singh. Nicholas Kirton is Canada's best batter this season.
Kirton bats in the middle order which is the same phase in which Hardik operates. If Kirton can handle Pandya, Canada can hope to post a big total.