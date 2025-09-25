India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: IND Top Dropped Catches List After Fielding Horror Show In Dubai

India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs to reach Asia Cup 2025 final
The team leads the dropped catches tally with 12 in the tournament
Bangladeshi batter Saif Hassan granted four reprieves during the match
India booked their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in a Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. However, the evening saw a significant fielding collapse from India that could have turned the game.
Bangladeshi batter Saif Hassan survived four dropped chances by Indian fielders before finally being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. The players who dropped him are Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel. This also marked the most times that India have ever dropped a single batter in one T20I match.
India Top Dropped Catches List
Following their fielding horror show in Dubai, India now sit atop the dropped-catch leaderboard in the Asia Cup 2025. This vulnerability has reappeared throughout the cricket tournament for the Men in Blue, with the team's catch efficiency plummeting to 67.5%.
Dropped catches in Asia Cup 2025:
India: 12
Hong Kong: 11
Bangladesh: 8
Sri Lanka: 6
Afghanistan: 4
Oman: 4
Pakistan: 3
UAE: 2
Super Four Matches Expose Fielding Errors
India's recent Super Four match against Bangladesh exposed clear fielding deficiencies, with Saif Hassan getting four lifelines in the crunch match. Indian fielders made similar errors in the previous Super Four fixture against Pakistan, including Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma, which allowed the Green Shirts to post 171/4.
Amid the errors against Bangladesh, there was also a moment of magic on the field. Axar Patel took a sharp catch near the boundary to dismiss Saif by skilfully juggling the ball to prevent it from crossing the ropes.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, India's batting and bowling units compensated for the fielding lapses. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 off 37 balls, anchoring his side to a total of 168/6. The bowlers, led by Kuldeep's three wickets, then bowled Bangladesh out for 127, sealing the win and a place in the finals.