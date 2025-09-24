India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Scores Stunning Half-Century Off 25 Balls

Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs off 37 balls against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, establishing himself as the tournament’s top scorer

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Scores Stunning Half-Century Off 25 Balls
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma scored a rapid 75 runs off 37 balls against Bangladesh

  • Sharma achieved his second consecutive half-century in the Asia Cup 2025

  • He established a 77-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill

  • Sharma is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 248 runs

Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, scoring a stunning 25-ball half-century during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. This rapid-fire fifty, aided by five fours and three sixes, marked his second consecutive half-century in the Super Four stage, following his 74-run knock off 39 balls against Pakistan.

Sharma gave India a fiery start after being sent to bat first by Bangladesh. He forged a 77-run partnership with fellow opener Shubman Gill (29 off 19). He eventually finished his innings at 75 runs off 37 balls, hitting at a strike rate of over 202 and featuring six fours and five sixes.

The fifty against Bangladesh put Abhishek Sharma third in the list of Indian batters with T20I fifties from 25 or fewer balls.

  1. Suryakumar Yadav (7)

  2. Rohit Sharma (6)

  3. Abhishek Sharma (5)

  4. Yuvraj Singh (4)

  5. KL Rahul (3)

The innings also cemented Sharma’s place as the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025. He now has 248 runs in just five innings, hitting at an astonishing strike rate of 206.66 and an average of 49.60.

Related Content
Related Content

Abhishek Sharma looked on course for a well-deserved century against Bangladesh, but a moment of confusion between him and Suryakumar Yadav led to an unfortunate runout by Rishad Hossain. His dismissal coincided with a mid-innings stutter from India, with Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma all departing for single-digit scores.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Hardik Pandya Departs On 38 As IND Finish 168/6

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

  4. OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Turkish President Erdogan Speaks About Kashmir At UNGA

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures