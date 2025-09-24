Abhishek Sharma scored a rapid 75 runs off 37 balls against Bangladesh
Sharma achieved his second consecutive half-century in the Asia Cup 2025
He established a 77-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill
Sharma is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 248 runs
Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, scoring a stunning 25-ball half-century during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. This rapid-fire fifty, aided by five fours and three sixes, marked his second consecutive half-century in the Super Four stage, following his 74-run knock off 39 balls against Pakistan.
Sharma gave India a fiery start after being sent to bat first by Bangladesh. He forged a 77-run partnership with fellow opener Shubman Gill (29 off 19). He eventually finished his innings at 75 runs off 37 balls, hitting at a strike rate of over 202 and featuring six fours and five sixes.
The fifty against Bangladesh put Abhishek Sharma third in the list of Indian batters with T20I fifties from 25 or fewer balls.
Suryakumar Yadav (7)
Rohit Sharma (6)
Abhishek Sharma (5)
Yuvraj Singh (4)
KL Rahul (3)
The innings also cemented Sharma’s place as the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025. He now has 248 runs in just five innings, hitting at an astonishing strike rate of 206.66 and an average of 49.60.
Abhishek Sharma looked on course for a well-deserved century against Bangladesh, but a moment of confusion between him and Suryakumar Yadav led to an unfortunate runout by Rishad Hossain. His dismissal coincided with a mid-innings stutter from India, with Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma all departing for single-digit scores.