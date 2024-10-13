Australia women's stand-in captain Tahila McGrath won the toss and opted to bat first against India in this Group A fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Check Playing XIs:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
Speaking at the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "It's absolutely fine, we have to bowl them out for a low total and chase it down. It's our first game here, we have watched many games on TV and we have our plans. We have beaten them in the past too and we can again do that. One change for us - Pooja (Vastrakar) comes in for Sajana."
AUS-W stand-in captain Tahila McGrath said, "We are gonna bat first, put up a score on the board. This is third game here, looks like a slightly better surface than the previous ones. We have two changes."