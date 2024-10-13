India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl Against Alyssa Healy-less AUS-W At Sharjah

India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of IND-W vs AUS-W
"For us tomorrow's game is important and we'll try to play our best cricket. [What happens when] New Zealand and Pakistan play after us is not in our hands. And we don't even want to discuss those things. We just want to keep things simple and just focus on tomorrow's game." - Captain Harmanpreet Kaur insists India are focussed on the Australian game.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Alyssa Healy Latest Status
AUS-W skipper Alyssa Healy was injured in the game against PAK-W and it remains to be seen whether the wicketkeeper-batter will play tonight. If she does not make it to the playing XI, expect Tahila McGrath to lead the side out.
And it seems Healy won't play tonight, given she entered the stadium on crutches.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Squads
Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Heather Graham
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar