India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl Against Alyssa Healy-less AUS-W At Sharjah

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss. ICC

A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday. India's 82-run victory over Sri Lanka marked their largest margin of victory in tournament history, boosting not only their confidence but also their net run rate from negative to positive. Will they continue that run against AUS-W on Sunday? Let's wait and watch. Follow the live score and updates of the India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match here

LIVE UPDATES

13 Oct 2024, 06:40:18 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of IND-W vs AUS-W "For us tomorrow's game is important and we'll try to play our best cricket. [What happens when] New Zealand and Pakistan play after us is not in our hands. And we don't even want to discuss those things. We just want to keep things simple and just focus on tomorrow's game." - Captain Harmanpreet Kaur insists India are focussed on the Australian game.

13 Oct 2024, 06:25:12 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Alyssa Healy Latest Status AUS-W skipper Alyssa Healy was injured in the game against PAK-W and it remains to be seen whether the wicketkeeper-batter will play tonight. If she does not make it to the playing XI, expect Tahila McGrath to lead the side out. And it seems Healy won't play tonight, given she entered the stadium on crutches.