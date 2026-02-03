India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final

Here is all you need to know about 2nd semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 between India U19 & Afghanistan U19: squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch
India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Photo: ICC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Afghanistan in 2nd semi-final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2026

  • England defeated Australia in the 1st Semi-final

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

India U-19 and Afghanistan U-19 will clash in the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, February 4, with the match slated to begin at 1:00 PM IST and the toss around 12:30 PM.

India, unbeaten throughout the tournament and coming off a dominating Super Six performance that included a 58-run win over Pakistan, enter the knockout clash as favourites. Afghanistan U-19 also impressed in the group and Super Six stages, showcasing resilience and big wins that have kept their semi-final hopes alive.

Meanwhile, England U-19 progressed to the final after defeating Australia U-19 by 27 runs in the 1st semi-final at Queens Sports Club, propelled by captain Thomas Rew’s century, while Australian skipper Oliver Peake’s valiant hundred wasn’t enough to avert defeat.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-final: Live Streaming

The IND U19 vs AFG U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 2nd semi-final game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-final: Squads

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen

