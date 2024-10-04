Cricket

India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The India U-19 side will take on Australia U-19 in the second unofficial Test match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting from Monday, October 7

india-australia-youth-test
Australia's Aidan O'Connor plays a shot during the first day of the 1st unofficial test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept 30, 2024. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

The Indian U-19 team will look to continue to dominate their Australian counterparts when the two youth sides face each other in the second unofficial Test in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

India swept the Youth ODI series 3-0 and then won the first unofficial Test too. However, the first unofficial Test was a close affair with the Indian youngsters only sneaking through to victory by two wickets.

India U-19 National Cricket Team. - X | BCCI
India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Youth Test: IND Dominate AUS On Day 1 With Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Unbeaten 81

BY PTI

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi had lit up the first innings with a 58-ball 100 and will again be one of the players to watch out for. Samit Dravid remains doubtful for the match. Indian youngsters would be gunning to go out and send the visitors back from the tour without a single victory. Australian youngsters, on the other hand, will be keen to leave Indian soil with some taste of victory.

Australia U-19 Squad: Riley Kingsell, Steven Hogan, Simon Budge (c & wk), Oliver Peake, Zac Curtain, Christian Howe, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Thomas Brown, Hayden Schiller, Vishwa Ramkumar, Alex Lee Young, Harry Hoekstra, Ollie Patterson, Lachlan Ranaldo

India U-19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Nitya Pandya, Soham Patwardhan (c), KP Karthikeya, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Mohammed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Aaditya Singh, Aditya Rawat, Samit Dravid, Harvansh Singh, Chetan Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd unofficial Test Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 unofficial Test be played?

The second IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 unofficial Test match will be played from October 7 to October 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 9:30 AM everyday.

Where to watch the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 unofficial Test matches?

The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the games are not confirmed.

