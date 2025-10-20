India U19 Vs Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, More

Afghanistan U19 to face India U19 in youth tri-series
India U19 teams A and B to compete in tri-series
Tournament scheduled from November 17 to 30 in Bengaluru
The India U19 and Afghanistan U19 teams will take part in a youth tri-series at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence Ground from November 17 to 30. India will field two sides, India U19 A and India U19 B, alongside the visiting Afghan team.
Each side will play others twice in the league phase, with the top two teams contesting the final. This tournament provides crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup.
India’s robust junior depth allows them to field two teams, and this strategy provides broader exposure to players across their youth system. Fielding two Indian sides ensures more youngsters gain experience, which is vital ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup early next year.
For Afghanistan U19, this tournament marks a continuation of their extensive preparation programme. The young Afghan contingent arrives in India after a five-match ODI series in Bangladesh, having already spent several months in focused training camps across Khost and Nangarhar provinces.
This youth tri-series also assumes added significance amid broader developments in Afghan cricket. It follows the senior team’s withdrawal from a scheduled tri-nation T20 event in Lahore earlier this month, after a Pakistani attack in Paktika province killed three cricketers.
India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series – Full Schedule
India U19 A vs India U19 B – November 17
India U19 B vs Afghanistan U19 – November 19
India U19 A vs Afghanistan U19 – November 21
India U19 A vs India U19 B – November 23
India U19 B vs Afghanistan U19 – November 25
India U19 A vs Afghanistan U19 – November 27
Final – November 30
India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series – Live Streaming Details
The live streaming and broadcast details for the India U19–Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series are yet to be revealed by the organisers. Check back later for updated information.