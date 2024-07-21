India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly hired former cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as the men's team interim bowling coach for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
The BCCI officials have held talks with Morne Morkel, but are yet to agree terms with the former South African pacer. Till then, they will hire Bahutule, who was associated with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Bahutule (51), was a leg-spinner by trade and has played two Tests and eight ODIs between 1997-2003.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, Bahutule will fly out with the Indian cricket team and the rest of the coaching staff. Gautam Gambhir, who has been appointed as Rahul Dravid's successor, will have a new staff at his helm.
It is learned that the likes of Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip will be officially announced in a press conference and is scheduled on the day of their travel to Sri Lanka.
Gambhir will also be taking the press conference with BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
India's squad for T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
India's squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.