Cricket

India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins

From overlooking Hardik Pandya for T20I captaincy to making Shubman Gill vice-captain, here's a look at some of the highlights from the India team selection for the Sri Lanka white-ball tour, which will be new head coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment

Gautam-Gambhir-India-cricket-team-head-coach
File photo of former India opener and new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The firebrand Gautam Gambhir announced his arrival as India's head coach by successfully ensuring the ascension of Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20 captain in place of Hardik Pandya, who seemed primed for the leadership role after Rohit Sharma's international retirement from the format. (More Cricket News)

India's six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka isn't exactly a run-of-the-mill bilateral engagement for Gambhir, whose mind seems to have aligned with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on the issue of captaincy.

Both men decided unanimously to make Suryakumar the skipper keeping in mind the next T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

India's Hardik Pandya, left, and teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Gambhir's First Coaching Assignment As Ex-KKR Duo Reunites

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The series against Sri Lanka is an important precursor to that build-up.

The first T20 International will be held on July 27, followed by games on July 28 and 30. All the ties will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The ODIs will be held on August 2, 4 and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

It was under captain Gambhir, that Indian cricket fans took note of Suryakumar, popular as 'SKY', an indulgent acronym coined by the then Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, who would regularly praise the youngster for performing the finisher's role to perfection.

It is understood that Pandya, the vice-captain of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, who bowled the historic last over in the final against South Africa, was intimated about the decision on Tuesday by both Agarkar and Gambhir about the hard call.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in 2020. - File
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pandya was also the vice-captain in the 50-over World Cup last year before his injury. With Shubman Gill being appointed deputy in both formats, it is now clear that the selection committee and Gambhir, are keen to look beyond Pandya as a leadership option.

What worked against Pandya was his frequent injury breakdowns. He played only 46 out of the 79 T20I games from Jan 1, 2022. In this period, Suryakumar missed only a few games and that too due to sports hernia surgery.

He led India to a 4-1 win over Australia in a T20I series last November and followed it up with a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

Pandya is nonetheless there in the T20 squad and has opted out of ODIs due to personal reasons.

Rohit, Virat decide to cut short break

With only six ODIs left, three against Sri Lanka being the last batch of 2024, before next year's Champions Trophy, it was imperative for both skipper Rohit and main batter Kohli to play this series so that the new coach can tactically think about the combinations.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricket team's 'Kohinoor', has been preserved while Ravindra Jadeja has been rested keeping the 10 Tests -- five home and five away -- in mind.

Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Test, ODI Retirement Talk Post T20 World Cup Triumph

BY Outlook Sports Desk

End of Iyer's exile

Shreyas Iyer, the IPL-winning skipper of KKR team of which Gambhir was the mentor, also made a deserving national comeback after a rap on the knuckles from the selection committee for repeatedly avoiding domestic cricket last season. The batter had attributed it to his dodgy lower back.

Iyer wasn't technically dropped from ODIs as he had scored a fifty in the last ODI that India played but now that he is back in the mix, he will get his central contract back automatically.

But the same can't be said about Ishan Kishan, who is believed to be nowhere on the selection radar.

If sources are to be believed, he will only be back in reckoning after a full season of domestic cricket and playing IPL to IPL is harming his cause. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are the first three designated keepers in two white-ball formats.

Riyan and Harshit called in for ODIs

The BCCI media statement stated that the Board "will continue to monitor player availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season, 2024-25."

Assam's Riyan Parag has reaped benefits for his stupendous performance in last year's Vijay Hazare National one dayers where he scored seven half-centuries. It has been learnt that national selection committee will give full importance to domestic cricket performances.

Rookie pacer Harshit Rana, who had 19 wickets for KKR in this year's IPL and was selected for the first two Zimbabwe T20Is, has been included in the ODI squad as it is believed that the selectors think it is the best time to broaden their pool of pacers and check how they fare at the elite level.

Harshit Rana. - X/@KKRiders
Harshit Rana Reacts On Getting Maiden ODI Call-Up: 'Gautam Bhai Changed My Mindset At KKR'

BY PTI

Abhishek Sharma, who scored a 46-ball-hundred, missed out as there is no place for him at No. 3 where the skipper himself will bat. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also didn't find a place.

Advertisement

India Squads For Sri Lanka Tour

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd Siraj. PTI KHS

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  4. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  5. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  2. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  3. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  4. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  5. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
World News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  5. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road