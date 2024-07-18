India's T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder Hardik Pandya has mutually parted ways with spouse Natasa Stankovic, the cricketer revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday (July 18, 2024). The duo had tied the knot in 2020 and have a three-year-old son Agastya. (More Cricket News)
"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best tother and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya's post read.
Pandya, who captained Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2024, had helped India lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy last month with his last-over heroics in the final against South Africa.
Hours before Pandya's announcement, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee chose Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the 30-year-old all-rounder as the India T20I captain role for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Shubman Gill was named as the vice-captain of the side.
His wife Stankovic is a 32-year-old Serbian actor, model and dancer who has been part of Bollywood films like Satyagraha and Action Jackson. Rumours of the duo's divorce had been doing the rounds for a considerable time and Stankovic on Wednesday reportedly flew to Serbia along with son Agastya.