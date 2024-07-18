The curious case of Hardik Pandya's T20 captaincy continues. The Gujarat all-rounder, who had replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians skipper in Indian Premier League 2024, is now not even the vice-captain in the Indian T20I squad selected for the Sri Lanka tour. (More Cricket News)
Pandya has been relegated to a mere all-rounder's role as Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav has been given the India leadership mantle for the T20Is, while Shubman Gill has been named as the vice-captain. What could be the rationale behind this decision?
Many believe Pandya's persistent fitness issues could be a prime reason for him not being elected skipper. Considering the planning needed for the future with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, the likelihood of recurring injuries does not bode well for a captain.
And hence the thought from the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee could be that Suryakumar is less likely as a batter to be sidelined by injury than Pandya. As for Shubman Gill, the youngster is looked at as one for the future and is being groomed for future responsibility.
What all of this means is that Pandya will again have a challenge to deal with, if he aspires to become India captain someday. The 30-year-old was booed at the Wankhede Stadium and elsewhere during the IPL, and has also been under the media scanner for reported trouble in family life, pertaining to his relationship and rumours of divorce with wife Natasa Stankovic.
Pandya surmounted all that by helping India lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and becoming an instant hero. But he now stands overlooked for the captaincy role in new head coach Gautam Gambhir's first series.