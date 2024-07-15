Cricket

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Test, ODI Retirement Talk Post T20 World Cup Triumph

Rohit Sharma recently announced his T20I retirement but has clarified that he will continue playing other formats for the time being

rahul dravid thanks rohit sharma X @mufaddal_vohra
Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

After Team India lifted their second T20 World Cup and their first ICC trophy for 11 years, everyone in the cricketing world were taken aback by Rohit Sharma's T20I retirement. (More Cricket News)

In a post-match press-conference, Rohit casually announced that he will be hanging up his T20I boots after leading the Men In Blue to World Cup success in the West Indies on June 29.

“No better time to say goodbye,” said Rohit after having just won his first world cup as India captain and second as a player. “This was my last game as well. I’ve enjoyed since the time I started playing this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted – I wanted to win the cup.”

James Anderson leaves the field after his final Test for England, against West Indies at the Lord's on Friday (July 12, 2024). - AP
James Anderson Retirement: England Legend Talks About Feeling 'Inferior' To Virat Kohli

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Now, the 37-year-old has gone on to clarify his stance on the international retirement during an event in Dallas (USA).

"I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," Rohit said at the event on Sunday night.

Earlier this month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that Rohit will captain India in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the Champions Trophy next year in February-March.

Rohit had led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup where the team was ousted in the semifinals by eventual champions England.

A year later, India reached the final of the 50-over World Cup at home under his leadership, but succumbed to Australia in the summit clash at Ahmedabad.

Rohit left T20Is with 4231 runs from 159 matches, having made five hundreds and 32 fifties.

(With PTI inputs)

