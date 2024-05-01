Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during their Indian Premier League 2024 in Mullanpur on April 21, 2024. Photo: Surjeet Yadav/AP

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during their Indian Premier League 2024 in Mullanpur on April 21, 2024. Photo: Surjeet Yadav/AP