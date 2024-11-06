Cricket

India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test Preview: KL Rahul's Batting Number, Form In Focus

There is a firm belief that when it comes to quality fast bowling in bouncy conditions, Rahul with hundreds at Lord's, Oval, Sydney, Centurion is way more equipped than domestic doyen Sarfaraz Khan

KL Rahul india a vs australia a
KL Rahul. Photo: X/BCCIDomestic
KL Rahul's batting number and current form will be keenly watched by the national selection committee as he gets ready to match his wares for India A against an Australia A line-up that will have seasoned Scott Boland in its ranks in the second unofficial Test match at the MCG starting Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Save Rahul, there isn't a single player in the India A line-up, who has played a match at the iconic MCG, where India is supposed to play the Boxing Day Test once again starting December 26.

Having been dropped midway through the home Tests against New Zealand, the Indian selectors in consultation with the team management decided to send Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel for the second 'A' Test before they link up with the senior team in Perth on November 11.

KL Rahul. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added To IND-A Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With Boland, one of Australia's senior reserve pacers bustling in and hitting the deck, it will be a stern test for the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal but Rahul will certainly get the maximum traction because of his chances of playing the high profile Border Gavaskar Trophy.

During the practice session at the MCG, Rahul did look in good touch

With Easwaran and skipper Gaikwad set to open, it is expected that Rahul will bat at No. 5 or 6 in the India A set-up as that would be his batting position if he is selected in the playing XI at ay point during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

There is a firm belief that when it comes to quality fast bowling in bouncy conditions, Rahul with hundreds at Lord's, Oval, Sydney, Centurion is way more equipped than domestic doyen Sarfaraz Khan, although the latter after his 150 at Bengaluru will certainly be favorite to play at the Optus Stadium from November 22.

File photo of former Australian cricketer David Warner. - File
India A Ball Tampering Controversy: David Warner Reignites Feud, Asks For Official Statement

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As far as the India A team is concerned, there will be four changes in the squad that played the first 'unofficial Test' at Mackay which the visitors lost by seven wickets.

Rahul will come in place of Baba Indrajith, who scored 9 and 6 at Mackay and didn't look comfortable at all against pace and bounce which wasn't exactly 125 clicks.

Jurel will come in place of Ishan Kishan, who was at the centre of ball change controversy at Mackay although it was more about his terse exchange with on-field umpires.

Navdeep Saini, who also had a poor game will make way for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed while off-spinner all-rounder Tanush Kotian will replace slow left-arm orthodox Manav Suthar in the playing XI.

The two players, who will miss out on game time are keeper-batter Abhishek Porel and burly middle-order willow wielder Ricky Bhui

