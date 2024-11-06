Cricket

India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added To IND-A Squad

Reports have stated that Rahul could open the innings with Abhimanyu Easwaran against Australia A and Jurel could take the wicket-keeper's role ahead of Ishan Kishan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
kl-rahul-cricket-india-bangladesh
KL Rahul. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

Wicket-keeper batters KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been added to India A squad for the second unofficial Test between the two teams starting from Thursday, November 7. (More Cricket News)

"The Men’s Selection Committee have added Mr KL Rahul and Mr Dhruv Jurel to the India A squad for the second first-class game against Australia A starting on Thursday at the MCG, Melbourne," a BCCI release stated on Wednesday.

Reports have stated that Rahul could open the innings with Abhimanyu Easwaran against Australia A and Jurel could take the wicket-keeper's role ahead of Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli bats during the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on May 22. - BCCI/IPL
RCB IPL 2025 Retentions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Kohli, Patidar, Dayal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pacer Prasidh Krishna too was added to the squad in place of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

"Earlier, Mr Prasidh Krishna was added to the squad as a replacement for Yash Dayal, who was named in India’s T20I squad for the tour of South Africa," the BCCI release added.

India A squad for 2nd first-class game: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

India and Australia both are looking to fine tune their Playing XIs through the 'A' matches ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series. Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney remains the front-runner to take the opener's role in the senior side as Steve Smith is set to return to the middle order.

Australia A Squad: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney(c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe(w), Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Corey Rocchiccioli

The 2nd Test between India A and Australia A begins Thursday, November 7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will start from November 22 in Perth.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Test Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips Out Of Top 20 After A Decade
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Ben Stokes Sits Out, James Anderson And Jofra Archer Set To Feature
  3. Lanka T10 Super League: Venue Announced For Inaugural Edition - Check Here
  4. Jalaj Saxena Creates New Ranji Record; Becomes First Player With 6000 Runs-400 Wickets Double
  5. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Becomes First Venue To Host 300 International Matches
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sediku Responds to Asmir Suljic’s Opener| FCG 1-1 PFC' 24
  2. Brentford Vs Bournemouth, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Nuri Sahin Hails 'Very Important, Deserved Win' For BVB
  4. Ruben Amorim’s Grand Exit: Sporting CP Thrash Manchester City 4-1 In 'Perfect Farewell'
  5. Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Performance After 1-2 Loss To AC Milan
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  2. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
  5. PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On 'Historic Election Victory'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
  4. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
  5. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
  4. In Photos: Special Prayers For Kamala Harris At Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu
  5. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival