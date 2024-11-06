India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added To IND-A Squad

Wicket-keeper batters KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been added to India A squad for the second unofficial Test between the two teams starting from Thursday, November 7. (More Cricket News)
"The Men’s Selection Committee have added Mr KL Rahul and Mr Dhruv Jurel to the India A squad for the second first-class game against Australia A starting on Thursday at the MCG, Melbourne," a BCCI release stated on Wednesday.
Reports have stated that Rahul could open the innings with Abhimanyu Easwaran against Australia A and Jurel could take the wicket-keeper's role ahead of Ishan Kishan.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna too was added to the squad in place of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.
"Earlier, Mr Prasidh Krishna was added to the squad as a replacement for Yash Dayal, who was named in India’s T20I squad for the tour of South Africa," the BCCI release added.
India A squad for 2nd first-class game: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk)
India and Australia both are looking to fine tune their Playing XIs through the 'A' matches ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series. Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney remains the front-runner to take the opener's role in the senior side as Steve Smith is set to return to the middle order.
Australia A Squad: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney(c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe(w), Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Corey Rocchiccioli
The 2nd Test between India A and Australia A begins Thursday, November 7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will start from November 22 in Perth.