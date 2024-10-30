Cricket

India A Tour Of Australia 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Full Squads, Venue - All You Need To Know

The unofficial red-ball series consists of two first-class matches in Mackay and Melbourne, along with a three-day intra-squad game against the senior Team India in Perth

The India A tour of Australia 2024 will start on October 31, Thursday, with a four-day first-class match against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in South Mackay. (More Cricket News)

The India Blues will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and feature a star-studded squad, including Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan, and vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The unofficial red-ball series consists of two first-class matches in Mackay and Melbourne, along with a three-day intra-squad game against the senior Team India in Perth.

Following a heartbreaking semifinal loss to Afghanistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup 2024, where India A's unbeaten run came to an end, the team looks to bounce back now. This comes just ahead of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth, with matches also scheduled in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

India A vs Australia A Squads:

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

Australia A Full Squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

India A vs Australia A Schedule:

October 31 - November 3: 1st first-class match vs Australia A - GBRA, Mackay at 5:30 AM IST

November 7-10: 2nd first-class match vs Australia A - MCG, Melbourne at 5:00 AM IST

November 15-17: Intra-squad match vs Team India (Senior Men) - WACA, Perth

India A vs Australia A Live Streaming:

Where to watch India A vs Australia A matches on TV?

Unfortunately, the live telecast details for the India A vs Australia A match have not yet been confirmed but will be updated soon.

Where to live stream India A vs Australia A matches online?

The live streaming details for the India A vs Australia A match have not yet been confirmed, but updates will be provided soon.

