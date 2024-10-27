Cricket

Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: SL-A To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss, playing XIs, and live streaming details for the Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A final match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup right here

Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A
Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final Toss Update Photo: X/ @ACCMedia1
info_icon

Sri Lanka A are facing Afghanistan A in the final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday, October 27. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

The Afghans are aiming for their first title victory in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

On the other hand, the Sri Lanka U23 team is the most successful side in the tournament's history, having clinched two titles.

Toss Update

Sri Lanka A have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan A in the final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Playing XIs

Afghanistan A: Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami

Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Udara(w), Yashodha Lanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Rathnayake’s Risky Run Out Hands Afghans A Vital Wicket| SL-A 98/5 (16)
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: NZ-W Inch Towards Victory| IND-W - 102/7 (26)
  3. Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: SL-A To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND-W Vs NZ-W: Watch Radha Yadav's Fielding Masterclass – Jaw-Dropping Catches In 2nd ODI
  5. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
Football News
  1. India 1-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Mayhem In Kathmandu As Play Halted Again Post Umpiring Fiasco
  2. Mumbai City 1-1 Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Nikolaos Karelis Levels Game After Krishna's Opening Goal
  3. Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, Nominees, Favourites, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Who Will Win Ballon d'Or 2024? New Era Begins As Messi, Ronaldo Not Nominated
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meghalaya University That Faced ‘Jihad’ Attack From Assam CM Sarma Marks Milestone
  2. Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Day In Pics: October 27, 2024
  4. India Under 'Serious' Category In 2024 Global Hunger Index | Details
  5. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  2. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  3. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
  4. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  5. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs