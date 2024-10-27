Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: SL-A To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A are facing Afghanistan A in the final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday, October 27. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
The Afghans are aiming for their first title victory in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.
On the other hand, the Sri Lanka U23 team is the most successful side in the tournament's history, having clinched two titles.
Toss Update
Sri Lanka A have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan A in the final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).
Playing XIs
Afghanistan A: Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami
Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Udara(w), Yashodha Lanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga