Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Afghans Eye Maiden Title Victory Against Seasoned Lankans

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup final, where Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are facing off. The match is set for Sunday, October 27, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. Sri Lanka A secured their spot in the final by defeating Pakistan Shaheens by 7 wickets in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, Afghanistan A earned their place by overcoming India A in the second semi-final. This final promises to be filled with excitement and unpredictability, so stay tuned for all the live updates right here

27 Oct 2024, 06:25:55 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A: Throwback To Last Encounter In their last encounter, Afghanistan dominated the match, with tournament top scorer Sediqullah Atal making 83 and his opening partner Zubaid Akbari contributing 57, leading Afghanistan to a total of 166. Nuwanidu Fernando scored 51 for Sri Lanka A, but Faridoon Dawoodzai's impressive bowling, which included 3 wickets, helped Afghanistan secure a narrow victory over Sri Lanka A.

27 Oct 2024, 06:24:37 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Full Squads Afghanistan A Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Numan Shah(w), Darwish Rasooli(c), Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdul Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Ishaq Sri Lanka A Squad: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga, Dinura Kalupahana, Isitha Wijesundera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lasith Croospulle