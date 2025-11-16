India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: IND A Bundles SA A For 132, Nishant Sindhu Picks 4

India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: SA A Bundles For 132| SA A 132 (30.3)
South Africa A's last 4 wickets fell like a pack of cards. Out of the last 4 wickets, Nishant Sindhu and Prasidh Krishna picked 2 each and SA A are skittled to a paltry total of just 132 runs. Nishant Sindhu picked up 4 scalps and was well completed by Harshit Rana who decimated the top order with 3 wickets.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Partnership Broken| SA A 107/6 (23)
Forrester who saved SA A in the last match from a similar position wasn't able to repeat it again as he perished while playing a slog sweep off Tilak Varma.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Sinethemba Qeshile Out! SA A 73/5 (14.3)
It's deja Vu for South Africa A as their top order collapses again like the last match. Sinethemba Qeshile played the ball straight into the hands of the bowlers as South Africa is in trouble now with their fifth wicket down.
Dian Forrester and Delano Potgieter who saved SA A from a similar position like this in the last match have again a similar job on their hands.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: 4th Down For SA A! 71/4 (13.3)
Harshit Rana on a roll here as he picked up his 3rd wicket of the day. Jordan Hermann pulled the ball expecting it to clear the deep fine leg boundary but only managed to find Ayush Badoni who take a brilliant catch just before the boundary line.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Marques Ackerman Departs! SA A 66/2 (11)
Harshit get his 2nd wicket and South Africa are three down now. Marques Acquerman went for an upper cut but got caught behind on the bowling of Harshit Rana.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: 2nd Wicket Down! SA A 66/2 (11)
South Africa loses their 2nd wicket! Rivaldo Moonsamy tried to sweep but eventually managed to play it straight into the hands of the deep square leg fielder.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: First Wicket Down! SA A 39/1 (8)
Harshit Rana gets the first breakthrough for India in the form of Luan De Pretorious. Rana for a fiery short delivery and Pretorious was late on the shot resulting in an easy catch for the mid-wicket fielder.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: SA A Innings Underway| SA A 11/0 (2)
Both the South Africa A openers- Rivaldo Moonsamy (8*) and Lhuan-dre Pretorious (2*) are off to a cautious start against Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Playing XI
India A- Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa A- Rivaldo Moonsamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Jordan Hermann, Marques Ackerman, Sinethemba Qeshile, Dian Forrester, Delano Potieter, Prenelan Subrayen, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Simpamla, Ottneil Baartman
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Toss Update
South Africa A won the toss and opted to bat first. India's toes woes continues even in non-international matches.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Pitch Report
The 2nd unofficial ODI will be played on the same surface on which the 1st ODI was played. The wicket had something for everybody. Indian pacers chipped in with some quick wickets with the new ball, whereas Proteas spinners also got some purchase when the ball got a bit older. The scores could be on similar lines today as well.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: India leads By 1-0
India A won the 1st Unofficial ODI by 4 wickets on the back of a sensational hundred by Ruturaj Gaikwad (116). India A have got a strong squad underway with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Team India Need 124 To Win 1st Test
The senior Indian and South African teams are battling it out for a win in the 1st of a 2-match Test series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India, who took the field without skipper Shubman Gill, need 124 for the win. Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary.
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Squads
India A Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Manav Suthar
South Africa A Squad: Rubin Hermann(w), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Jordan Hermann, Marques Ackerman(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tshepo Moreki, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
India A Vs South Africa A Live Cricket Score, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Good Morning!
Good Morning Indian cricket fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd unofficial ODI match between India A and South Africa A at the Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot. The match will start from 1:30PM (IST) onwards. Stay tuned for the build-up, weather & pitch reports and toss-playing XI updates.