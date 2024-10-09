India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits on the pitch after she hurt herself while batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits on the pitch after she hurt herself while batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)