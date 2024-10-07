India earned their first point of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday after beating Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's years of experience proved crucial, as her innings of 29 runs off 24 balls bolstered India's hopes for a playoffs berth. (More Cricket News)
With this victory, India's Net Run Rate (-2.9) which was marred by a 58-run loss to New Zealand in their opener improved to -1.21.
What Happened To Harmanpreet Kaur?
However, a big concern for team India now is the injury sustained by their captain during the match. While chasing a target of 106 runs with just two runs left and eight balls remaining, Kaur missed a delivery from former Pakistan captain Nida Dar and appeared to hurt her neck.
The injury didn't seem to be serious initially but then the pain was enough for Harmanpreet Kaur to leave the field, despite the team being close to victory, which she rarely prefers.
Harmanpreet Kaur is known for her quick footwork, which allows her to make rapid decisions about whether to go forward or back at the crease. However, a split second of confusion during the match—whether to hit a six, sweep or drive to finish off the game in style—threw her off balance. In the process of moving out of the crease and then stepping back she attempted to regain her position, but it was too late for her to stabilize herself.
After the match, Smriti Mandhana stepped in for the post-game interview, as Kaur was unable to do so. Mandhana, who struggled with the spin bowling and scored only 7 runs off 16 balls, addressed Kaur's condition, stating, "It is too soon to say anything. The medical team is checking the matter."
There has been no definitive update on Kaur's injury yet, but her absence remains a concern for the women in blue as they look to advance in the tournament.
Harmanpreet Kaur scored 15 runs off 14 balls, including two fours, in India's opening match. Nevertheless, she has often been the stabilizing force for India's innings, turning the tides in favour. India cannot afford a loss in their upcoming match on October 9, Wednesday against Sri Lanka, the same team that handed them defeat in the Asia Cup final.
With the Dubai grounds being unfamiliar to the Indian women, the captain's aggressive batting style and leadership skills are too crucial for the team especially when they trail behind New Zealand and Pakistan in terms of NRR. India currently stand third in the points table.