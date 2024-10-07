India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W Match

India will face off against Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. (More Cricket News)
After a disappointing showing against New Zealand, India were back to winning ways against Pakistan, and would want to continue riding the winning momentum against the Chamari Athapaththu-led side.
While Sri Lanka, after their successful Women’s Asia Cup triumph, not too long ago, have not come to the party at the Women's World Cup, and will be eager to take their game a notch above when they face Harmanpreet Kaur’s India.
IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.
IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9, at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.