IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test: India Post Highest-Ever Team Total In Women's Cricket

While the Indian men's team braces for the final against South Africa at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, their women counterparts have scripted a new landmark in Test cricket against the same nation. Piling on the agony for the Proteas in the one-off Test in Chennai, India declared at 603 runs for the loss of six wickets on Day 2. (T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)
This is the biggest-ever total in women's Test cricket history, eclipsing the mark set by Australia earlier this year (575/9). Australia had posted the total in Perth in February but India created the new record when Richa Ghosh smashed a boundary off the first ball of the 109th over bowled by Annerie Dercksen.
Indian openers Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149) laid the foundation for the milestone with an iconic stand of 292 -- also a record for the highest first-wicket partnership in women's cricket.
They were well supported by Jemimah Rodrigues (55), captain Harmanpreet Kaur (69) and Richa (86), who all struck solid half-centuries.
On the opening day, India had ended on 525 for four, having posted the highest-ever single-day total in a Test match, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan men's team -- 509 for nine -- against Bangladesh in Colombo in 2002.